Russia bans import of tomatoes, peaches from Azerbaijan

The Caucasian Interregional Administration of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control has banned the import of a batch of tomatoes and peaches from Azerbaijan to the territory of Russia, Trend reports on July 14 referring to the service.

According to the service, the total volume of products that didn’t reach the Russian market amounted to 120.1 tons.

Since early July 2021, over 8,960 tons of fresh vegetables and fruits have been delivered from Azerbaijan and Iran to the temporary storage warehouse of the Southern Customs Terminal VIADUK LLC and Derbent railway station (Republic of Dagestan), which fall into the area of responsibility of the Caucasian Interregional Administration.

"During the quarantine phytosanitary control the specialists have banned the import of 83.2 tons of tomatoes and 36.9 tons of peaches from Azerbaijan to the territory of Russia," the service said.

The basis for the detention of vegetables and fruits was the laboratory report of the Dagestan branch of the ‘Russian Center for Quarantine of Plants’ Federal State Budgetary Institution, which confirmed revealing of quarantine harmful objects in the batches of goods - tomato moth (Tuta absoluta Povolny) and oriental fruit moth (Grapholitha molesta).

