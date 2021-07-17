Samsung to launch new foldable smartphones with lower price tags

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones next month with lower price tags compared with its predecessors, industry sources said Saturday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to start sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won (US$1,744), which is 17 percent lower than the 2.39 million won set for the previous model, according to the sources.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also expected to be around 22 percent lower than the predecessor at 1.28 million won.

The latest strategy apparently comes in line with Samsung's effort to boost sales of its foldable smartphones and gain advantages in terms of the price as its archrival Apple Inc. is also set to unveil new models later this year.

Samsung is expected to announce its release of the two smartphones, along with other accessories on Aug. 11. Apple is widely expected to introduce a new iPhone in September.