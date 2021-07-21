Hyundai Rotem Q2 net income down 41.4 pct.
Hyundai Rotem Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 12.5$ million, down 41.4 percent from a year earlier, Trend reports citing Yonhap.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 38.4 percent on-year to 15.8 billion won. Revenue increased 8.2 percent to 710.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 31.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
