Georgia’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Turkey’s export of products of the mining industry to Georgia increased by 54.2 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on June 28.

Turkey increased the export of products of the mining industry to Georgia by 28.8 percent in May 2021 compared to May 2020 up to $955,000.

Turkey as a whole increased export of products of the mining industry by 51 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $2.3 billion.

Turkey exported the products of the mining industry worth $548.7 million in May 2021, which is 101 percent more than in May 2020.

Turkey’s export of products of the mining industry reached $ 5.05 billion over the past 12 months (May 2020 - May 2021).