Russian company ready to expand supply of train wagons to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian "RM Rail" company is ready to expand the supply of rail cars to Azerbaijan, representative of "RM Rail" Alexei Savelyev said at the event entitled "Business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of ROSEXIMBANK JSC in Baku", Trend reports on July 23.

“RM Rail and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have recently signed a corresponding contract for the supply of the company's goods,” Savelyev said.

"The rail cars have the most favorable floor area, capacity and the list of transported goods for the client," Savelyev added.

------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev