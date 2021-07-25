Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Apartment sales in Georgia's Batumi increased by 136 percent in June 2021 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the report of Colliers International organization.

In June, 1,209 apartments were sold in Batumi.

The apartment market grew 194 percent to $53 million. Of the total number of apartments sold in June, 89 percent fell on the primary market, 11 percent - on the secondary market.

The sales of apartments in the primary real estate market in Batumi amounted to $47 million, which is $216 million more than in June 2020.

At the same time, high demand for economy-class apartments remains in Batumi - they accounted for 52 percent of all real estate sold in June.

