Azerbaijan’s representative offices in Israel - important platforms for expanding business contacts, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Trade and Tourism Representative Offices of Azerbaijan established in Israel are important platforms for promoting business dialogue, expanding partnership and business contacts, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“Effective use of these mechanisms will create new opportunities for strengthening mutual cooperation,” the minister tweeted.

In an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper in April 2021, Jabbarov announced about Azerbaijan's intention to create a tourism and trade bureau in Israel.

