Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to $493.25 million n the first half of this year, which means an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

From January through June this year, Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgia's main trading partners with a share of 7.9 percent in Georgia's total trade turnover, after Turkey, Russia, and China.

Georgia exported products worth $244.3 million to Azerbaijan during the reporting period, 20.1 percent more than the same period last year. After China and Russia, Azerbaijan ranks third among Georgia's main export partners, with a 13 percent share in Georgia's total exports.

Meanwhile, the imports by the neighboring country from Azerbaijan decreased by 6.7 percent to $248.8 million. Azerbaijan is the fifth largest importer of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, China, and the United States, with a share of 5.8 percent.

