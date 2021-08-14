Japan to supply cars and excavators to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In the near future, Toyota cars and Komatsu excavators will be delivered to Turkmenistan from Japan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen media.

Purchase contracts were concluded between the Turkmenavtoulaglary Agency and the Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation, as well as between the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the Itoshu Corporation.

The contracts also include the purchase of spare parts.

The State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan will take part in financing the purchases, which will be carried out at the expense of credit funds of the branch of the bank "ING Bank" of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. A Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed with the branch to prepare two credit lines.

