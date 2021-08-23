Georgia and Ukraine intend to expand parliamentary co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The legislative bodies of Georgia and Ukraine are ready to further expand cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

This remark was made at the meeting of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov.

According to the press service of the Georgian government, the parties discussed important issues on the agenda of the strategic partnership of the two countries and successful cooperation in various fields. At the same time, it was noted that the political dialogue between the two countries is at a particularly high level. The parties positively assessed the level of cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe.

“The conversation touched upon the successful cooperation of the legislative bodies of Georgia and Ukraine. The readiness for further deepening of ties was confirmed, ”the message says.

Garibashvili called the meeting productive. According to him, they talked with Razumkov, among other things, about the possibilities of the "Associated Trio" format.

The head of the Georgian government is visiting Ukraine on a three-day official visit. Garibashvili has already held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal. He is also scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356