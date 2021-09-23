EU, UNDP to help sustainably manage forests in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) and UNDP are partnering with the Agency of Protected Areas of the Ministry of the Environmental Protection and Agriculture Georgia to help sustainably manage these forests, preserve biodiversity, mitigate climate change and create environmentally friendly economic opportunities, Trend reports via the UNDP.

Through this partnership, the EU and UNDP will assist the Agency of Protected Areas to improve management of 34,000 hectares of forests in the Algeti, Javakheti and Lagodekhi protected areas, develop forest management plans, train and equip rangers and establish ecotourism services.

In addition, the EU and UNDP will help create a multi-language mobile application to provide tourists with information about all protected areas in Georgia.

The 14-month 211,000 euros support draws on the resources made available under the EU-funded European Neighbourhood Program for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD) program, which is assisting Georgia to reform and modernize its national approach to rural development.

The EU and UNDP have been promoting and supporting sustainable rural development in Georgia since 2013. With a total budget of 234.5 million euros, the EU-funded European Neighbourhood Program for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD) focuses on creating economic opportunities in rural areas, reducing poverty and promoting green rural solutions.

