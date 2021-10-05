Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum

Business 5 October 2021 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on civilian's mine accident in Aghdam
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case on civilian's mine accident in Aghdam
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani units in direction of Shusha
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 14:35
Iran shares data on volume of products sold via liter on IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:34
Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt Other News 14:22
Iran to legally challenge trawling Business 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:03
Some provincial mullah in Iran slandered Azerbaijan, I said – don’t pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 13:54
At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev Politics 13:46
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum Business 13:45
Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old Society 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev calls President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Politics 13:08
Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea Georgia 12:51
Myth gone, no one talks about "invincible Armenian army", says Azerbaijani president Politics 12:48
Unfounded accusations against us will not go unanswered - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:47
Saudi non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in Sept Arab World 12:46
Our 'Great Return' began from Jabrayil - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:46
UK co Marlowe buys Israeli compliance tools co VinciWorks Europe 12:44
We won, we created new reality, everyone must and will reckon with this reality - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos Russia 12:42
Jabrayil's liberation began five years ago - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Gas prices in Europe nearly reach $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:40
Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft US 12:38
We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
Public catering turnover in Azerbaijani capital increases Economy 12:26
70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Other News 12:21
New sub-zones to be constructed on ‘Seaport Aktau’ SEZ in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12:13
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 5 Uzbekistan 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport looks to commission new container terminal Transport 12:11
Iran to assign its oil-related plans to local companies Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan launches new mechanism to support businessmen Business 12:09
Favorable autumn campaign from CityNet continues ICT 12:00
OPEC decision shows it’s not yet convinced about market stability Oil&Gas 11:59
Bank of Georgia to offer specific loan in agricultural sector Georgia 11:48
SOCAR reduces LPG supplies to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:44
EBRD supports expansion of first digital bank in Uzbekistan Finance 11:36
Industrial output increases in Azerbaijan's Baku Economy 11:32
Defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia sign plan of bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand export-import operations Business 11:22
Kazakhstan projects volume of oil to be produced jointly with Russian LUKOIL Kazakhstan 11:21
Higher oil prices to support local currencies of oil exporting countries – Moody’s Oil&Gas 11:11
Uzbekistan to reimburse half of transport costs to exporters Business 11:10
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 5 Georgia 11:09
US State Department urges fair treatment of Georgian ex-president Saakashvili Georgia 11:08
Iran records increase in prices of various food products Business 11:07
Indian govt easing compliance burden for biz: FM Other News 11:04
Azerbaijan records increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:00
China and US to hold talks in Switzerland this week US 10:47
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises Construction 10:32
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to sign several bilateral documents Business 10:31
Surging global gas prices make oil more economic fuel choice Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekistan increases import of fuel Business 10:21
JP Morgan boosts year-end Brent crude oil price target Oil&Gas 10:19
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region Kazakhstan 10:14
Kazakhstan to modernize Mangistau nuclear power plant Kazakhstan 10:13
EU's leading rail carrier ready to develop transports with Turkmenistan Transport 10:13
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:09
Payroll co Deel raising funds at $5.5b valuation Israel 10:07
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Kocaeli port in 8M2021 Turkey 10:06
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Kocaeli and Belgian Zeebrugge ports Turkey 10:00
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:36
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ holds firm on supply restraint Oil&Gas 09:32
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Karasu, Ukraine's Chornomorsk ports Turkey 09:32
Turkey reveals furniture, timber export for 9M2021 Turkey 09:31
Turkmenistan creating electronic journal of those vaccinated against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 09:31
Azercosmos extends tender to acquire laptops, PC accessories Tenders 09:30
Uzbekneftegaz restores well at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 09:29
Number of ships received at Turkish Istanbul port for 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 09:28
bp reveals reasons of selling part of SWAP stake to LUKOIL Oil&Gas 09:12
Facebook outage named largest in history - Downdetector Other News 08:47
UN chief highlights work to help developing countries at UN conference Other News 08:28
German companies soon to launch energy-efficient steam turbine for Azerikimya (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
1,624 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:34
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change Other News 07:08
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House US 06:39
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of World Championship Society 06:04
Israel launches plan to develop energy storage techs Israel 05:30
EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults Europe 04:53
After longest Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg issues a personal apology Other News 04:10
Users notice WhatsApp resumes activities ICT 03:30
UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Facebook, Instagram coming back online after six-hour outage ICT 02:10
US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage US 01:55
Zuckerberg’s fortune drops by $6.4 bln amid Facebook crash - Forbes Other News 01:24
Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says ICT 01:02
Teymur Rajabov takes second place in chess tournament Society 00:42
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet ICT 00:41
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:34
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani gymnasts bring medals of European Championship to Baku (PHOTO) Society 00:08
All news