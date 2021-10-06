Iran imports poultry amid rising domestic prices

Business 6 October 2021 11:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iran imports poultry amid rising domestic prices
Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 6 Georgia 12:41
Data on cargo shipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports for 8M2021 published (Exclusive) Turkey 12:41
Iran shares data on domestic transportation via country’s airports Business 12:39
IEA reveals time of TAP’s reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly-appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:31
Baku-Nakhchivan buses continue to pass through Iran - state service Society 12:30
NEQSOL Holding announces partnership between NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning Society 12:19
AmCham sure foreign investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy to grow Oil&Gas 12:18
More gas from Southern Gas Corridor can make Europe less fragile - ARERA Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan’s share of citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 exceeds world average - WB Society 12:01
World Bank shares forecast for Georgian economic recovery Georgia 12:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production to grow by end of 2021 – minister Business 11:59
Fitch Ratings talks forecast on dividends from Kazakhstan's Kashagan Economy 11:58
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 6 Uzbekistan 11:56
Iran increases funding allocated for Birjand-Younesi railway line Construction 11:51
World Bank reveals GHG emission forecasts for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:49
UNDP highlights huge potential for financing 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan Economy 11:38
Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices Oil&Gas 11:37
TBC Capital publishes updated report on Georgian tourism sector Georgia 11:30
Kazakhstan reveals plans on digitalizing industrial production Kazakhstan 11:23
Georgia to take part in International Transport and Communications Forum in Istanbul Georgia 11:07
Iran imports poultry amid rising domestic prices Business 11:07
SOCAR AQS updates on progress in gas storage expansion project in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:06
European gas crunch can grow into global crisis – Rystad Energy VP Oil&Gas 11:00
Kazakhstan begins 5G testing in Nur-Sultan, Almaty Kazakhstan 10:57
World Bank forecasts Uzbek GDP growth Business 10:56
WB talks forecast for Kazakhstan's economic recovery to pre-coronavirus level Finance 10:54
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Novorossiysk ports disclosed Turkey 10:51
WB raises forecast for Azerbaijan’s GDP growth rate Business 10:50
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews Politics 10:45
Turkey shares data on grains, legumes exports for 9M2021 Turkey 10:44
Increase of OPEC+ volumes to bring oil prices out of their deep backwardation Oil&Gas 10:31
World Bank increases Russia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.3% in 2021 Russia 10:30
Baku Higher Oil School and Swiss University UBIS sign dual diploma contract (PHOTO) Society 10:28
Iranian currency rates for October 6 Finance 10:17
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center Society 10:01
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Samsun port in 8M2021 Turkey 09:58
USAID launches new Central Asia trade activity Business 09:48
France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services Europe 09:45
Uzbekistan joins ESCAP dry ports agreement Transport 09:43
Azerbaijan reveals volume of coupon payments to investors Finance 09:32
Azerbaijani AzTV channel opens tender to purchase recording equipment Tenders 09:31
Average monthly salary of employees in Baku decreases Economy 09:30
UAE starts selling first federal government dollar bonds Arab World 09:29
Cost of paid services to population in Baku increases in 8M2021 Economy 09:29
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy oil heaters via tender Tenders 09:24
Uzbek banking sector's income grows Finance 09:24
Azerbaijan's AZAL starts using Armenia's air space for Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flight Society 09:23
Number of domestic flights in Iran up Transport 09:23
1,828 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:32
Russia sees Turkmenistan’s digital sector as promising for joint projects – ministry ICT 08:00
US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August Economy 07:36
Samsung heir stays S. Korea's richest stockholder Finance 07:10
Afghanistan requests $90 mln from UN to repay its electricity debts Finance 06:38
Tesla ordered to pay €118 million to Black ex-employee over racism claims US 06:04
Egypt, Saudi Arabia award contracts to link power grids Arab World 05:33
Google Korea to comply with new law on in-app payments ICT 04:52
U.S. treasury secretary fully expects recession if debt limit not raised Finance 04:11
UK PM Johnson to announce a rise in minimum wage within weeks Finance 03:34
Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent Economy 02:51
Turkey confirms 29,802 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:13
Over 80 killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib: source Arab World 01:40
Ireland set to agree historical minimum corporate tax rate Economy 01:09
Drones start Covid vaccines delivery in Northeast, make first drop in Manipur Other News 00:42
India's Everest Twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik Summit the Swiss Alps- Make India proud yet again Other News 00:35
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery Other News 5 October 23:49
Private sector will play key role in achieving self reliance in defence - Rajnath Other News 5 October 23:22
Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM Iran 5 October 23:11
Armenian media spread another false information about the Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 5 October 22:36
Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps Kazakhstan 5 October 22:15
Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support Georgia 5 October 21:48
Turkey to gather council in 2022 to fight negative effects of climate change Turkey 5 October 21:38
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 5 October 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 5 October 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 5 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 October 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 5 October 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 5 October 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 5 October 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 5 October 18:46
Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMBDA, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO) Economy 5 October 18:26
Huseyniyye Mosque in Baku suspended due to COVID-19 – ministry Society 5 October 18:12
Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War Society 5 October 18:07
U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in August US 5 October 17:50
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia Georgia 5 October 17:41
Iran declares details of passenger, cargo transportation through country’s airports Transport 5 October 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction with participation of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Finance 5 October 17:35
Turkmenistan reveals recent data on transactions in stock market Turkmenistan 5 October 17:35
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:33
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement Tenders 5 October 17:31
Israel to sell air defense systems to Czech Republic Israel 5 October 17:16
