Azerbaijan's non-oil production to grow by end of 2021 – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan projects that production in the non-oil sector will grow to $2.2 billion by the end of this year, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, at an event on "Financing Sustainable Development: Sustainable and Green Recovery after the COVID-19 Pandemic," Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan has grown by more than eight percent over eight months of 2021.

"Investments in industrial parks of Azerbaijan, which are part of the non-oil sector, have exceeded six billion manats ($3.5 billion)," Jabbarov said.

The minister added that that Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2021 expected to amount to 7.1 percent.

"The main drivers of growth will be the service sector, the agricultural sector and production in the non-oil sector," Jabbarov said.

