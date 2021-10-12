Iran sees decrease in paper imports
Latest
Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish customs agreement to provide platform for international co-op - Georgian official
IFC working with Azerbaijan to create roadmap for offshore wind energy dev’t – regional manager (Exclusive)
Japanese companies to increase investments in Azerbaijan’s logistic sector – Ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO)
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan