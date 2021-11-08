Iran increases car manufacturing

Business 8 November 2021 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran increases car manufacturing
Latest
Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Iran eyes decline in cargo movements in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 12:35
Iran shares data on manufacturing of mining products Business 12:35
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 12:32
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yazd Shahid Sadooghi International Airport up Transport 12:31
Turkish FM shares post on occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 12:24
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addresses military in Shusha Politics 12:20
'Iron Fist' expedition to Zafar peak in Azerbaijan's Guba region organized (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:20
Russian special operations forces to hold drills in Tajikistan in November Russia 11:52
Mehteran Union of Turkey performs at concert on occasion of Victory Day in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:52
International passenger transportation via Iran's airports increases Transport 11:42
Iranian currency rates for November 8 Finance 11:28
UAE says insufficient investments can cause oil, gas price hikes Arab World 11:25
Iran increases car manufacturing Business 11:18
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8 Georgia 11:14
Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 11:08
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan talks weekly dynamics on prices for socially significant food products Kazakhstan 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani MP Konul Nurullayeva writes about Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh in Croatian press Politics 10:46
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:34
SOCAR to increase STAR Refinery’s production capacity Oil&Gas 10:25
State Security Service of Azerbaijan releases footage dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Victory march and flash mob held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:01
Thanksgiving prayer performed at Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise Georgia 09:49
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage "Dear Shusha, we are back!" (VIDEO) Politics 09:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender Tenders 09:25
Iran talks constructive co-op regarding its policy on Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 09:21
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions Uzbekistan 09:19
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:16
Activity in Iran’s Qeshm port booming Transport 09:10
Astronauts' return to Earth from ISS postponed Other News 08:53
Iran unveils details of caviar exports Business 08:24
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 08:20
Victory Day is celebration of int'l law, justice - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 08:16
Azerbaijan's glorious victory rejuvenated us all inwardly, spiritually - Reza Deghati Politics 08:00
1,031 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:26
China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs Other News 06:52
Verstappen dominates F1 Mexico City GP Other News 06:05
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad Arab World 05:28
Three elite U.S. universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats US 04:57
U.S. administers 430.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:09
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock Other News 03:34
Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them Arab World 02:52
UK registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:09
Azerbaijani FM makes post on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 01:23
UN chief Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iraqi PM Other News 01:22
Turkish Embassy congratulates the Azerbaijani nation (PHOTO) Politics 00:58
Croatian deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 00:39
Turkey shares stats of chemical exports to Iran Turkey 00:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Finance 00:02
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Shusha was liberated on November 8, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan marks Victory Day Politics 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 8, 2020 Politics 00:01
Russian AliExpress offers Kazakhstan to create hub in Khorgos Kazakhstan 7 November 23:49
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion Society 7 November 23:21
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 22:44
Arab Coalition says 138 Houthis killed in target operations Arab World 7 November 22:12
Turkmenistan discloses number of deals at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Business 7 November 21:36
Euronews Azerbaijan team congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 November 21:07
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares more footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 7 November 20:29
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 7 November 20:04
UK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties Europe 7 November 19:51
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 8 Oil&Gas 7 November 19:21
Azerbaijani people overwhelmed with determination to restore Shusha - former Ukrainian president Politics 7 November 19:17
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of its exports in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 7 November 19:17
Participants of VIII Global Forum visit Ashagi Govkhar Agha mosque in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 November 19:00
Civilian injured as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijani Jabrayil Society 7 November 18:31
Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar arrives in Baku Politics 7 November 18:10
Azerbaijan confirms 2,631 more COVID-19 cases, 1,989 recoveries Society 7 November 18:01
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on construction of Shusha radio and television tower Politics 7 November 17:50
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva talk to 8th Global Baku Forum`s participants who visited Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:47
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on construction of Shusha district central hospital Politics 7 November 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 7 November 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:34
Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to possibly meet next week Politics 7 November 17:32
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady lay foundation of Shusha District Central Hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for Shusha radio and TV station (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for mosque in Dashalti village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:19
Participants of VIII Global Baku Forum visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 17:13
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady take part in opening ceremony of Victory Road in Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Shusha city for visit Politics 7 November 16:45
Heydar Aliyev Academy, Cultural Center of Azerbaijani State Security Service hold events on Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 16:12
NCDC Head expects more Covid-linked deaths in Georgia Georgia 7 November 15:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 7 Society 7 November 15:36
Final panel within VIII Global Forum held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 15:24
Azerbaijan organizes cortege of classic cars on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 7 November 15:08
Azerbaijan to demonstrate video projection on anniversary of victory in Karabakh war Society 7 November 14:52
Baku to organize musical fireworks dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory Society 7 November 14:37
Iraqi PM chairs security meeting after drone attack on residence Arab World 7 November 14:36
Baku to hold march on occasion of Victory Day Society 7 November 14:01
Register your kids for After –School Clubs of British School in Baku for the most affordable prices Society 7 November 13:50
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry spreads video footage on events of 2020 Society 7 November 13:42
