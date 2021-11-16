Georgia, Hungary expect dynamic expansion in co-op in defense industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

Georgia and Hungary expect to see a dynamic expansion in bilateral cooperation in the defense industry in the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary told Trend.

According to the ministry, chemicals and plastics are the two product categories that have proved most resistant to economic shocks, thus these categories are representing the largest opportunity for further expansion.

"We expect to see a dynamic expansion in bilateral cooperation in the defense industry in the near future. In addition, we hope to soon be able to resume flight connections disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, as soon as vaccination in both countries reaches the requisite levels," added the source.

According to the ministry, developing ports and road connections is of vital importance when it comes to facilitating the expansion of trade and investments.

"While at the moment, we have no knowledge of ongoing projects in the port industry, Hungary is open to considering any opportunity which may arise," said the source.

