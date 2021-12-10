Azerbaijan talks business plans of Aghdam Industrial Park residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Five residents of Aghdam Industrial Park [in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] have already submitted business plans, Elshad Nuriyev, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Industrial Chemical Park and industrial zones in the Karabakh region.

According to him, the business plans of these residents are currently being analyzed.

"The number of applicants is greater. The plans cover the production of building metal structures, lighting poles and roofs using solar panels, special clothing, synthetic carpets, and bags. Great interest has been shown in the weaving," the acting director said.

He also noted that in the near future, after analyzing business plans, they can be granted resident status, after which they can already start their activities.

"We’ll hold tenders for capital infrastructure work, and after the selection of companies we’ll be able to carry out work both in the Aghdam Industrial Park and in the Araz Valley Economic Zone [Jabrayil district]," added Nuriyev.