Azerbaijani minister reveals foreign investments received in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend

Foreign investments in the economy of Azerbaijan reached $57 million in 11M2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's investments in the economies of other countries are also growing. Investments in the non-oil sector make up about 25 percent of the total investment. Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 11 months amounted to 5.3 percent, and the growth of the non-oil sector of the economy exceeded six percent," Jabbarov said.

According to the minister, the goal of the government is to turn Azerbaijan into a transport, investment and IT hub of the region.

