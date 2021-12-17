Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners
Latest
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry plans to produce 66 types of new weapons, military equipment in 2022
Armenia planted antipersonnel mines on anti-tank mines to make explosion more powerful - Azerbaijani ministry (PHOTO)
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries