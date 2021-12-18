IRICA unveils details of Iran’s imports from neighboring countries
Latest
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency