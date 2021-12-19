IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran for eighth month

Business 19 December 2021 20:53 (UTC+04:00)
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran for eighth month
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Suez Canal revenue hits record high 6 bln USD in 2021: statement Other News 21:45
Macron welcomes transfer of 10 military by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 21:27
IMIDRO shares data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran for eighth month Business 20:53
Iran unveils details of essential products imports Business 20:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman detecting all facts of destruction of cemeteries in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 20:51
Turkey's Lake Van shrinks as climate crisis fuels water retreat Turkey 20:44
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan consider the current state of bilateral relations Uzbekistan 20:33
NCDC Head concerned as number of first COVID-19 shots drops in Georgia Georgia 20:17
12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq Arab World 19:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 19:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:46
Azerbaijan confirms 921 more COVID-19 cases, 1,382 recoveries Society 18:39
Next meeting in "3 + 3" format is planned to be held in Turkey - Cavusoglu Politics 18:20
Italian company to develop design of victory and occupation museum in Fuzuli Politics 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16:56
Malaysian emergency services, volunteers rescue 21,000 from flooding Other News 16:53
OIC can play leading role in resolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan - FM Politics 16:12
UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas Europe 16:08
Over 6 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19 Society 15:28
New corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia to be activated – ambassador Transport 15:04
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss results of "3 + 3" meeting Politics 15:04
Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran Society 14:43
Startup from Uzbekistan ranked second in Iceland’s top apps Uzbekistan 14:34
First transit cargo from Ukraine arrives in SW Iran port Iran 14:20
Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport Arab World 13:39
4 dead after ocean plane crashes near Australia's Brisbane Other News 13:02
Engineers and sappers of Azerbaijani army continue to clear liberated lands from mines (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:30
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 12:29
Turkey to continue to act together with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan's return of 10 Armenian servicemen is important gesture in addressing humanitarian issues - EU Special Representative Politics 12:15
SpaceX launches Turkey's Turksat 5B satellite into space Turkey 12:11
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of its transactions Uzbekistan 12:10
Georgia reports 2,195 coronavirus cases, 4,319 recoveries, 47 deaths Georgia 11:19
Typhoon death toll in Philippines' Bohol province hits 49 Other News 10:41
Azerbaijan transfers 10 servicemen to Armenia through mediation of EU Politics 10:08
Iran implements pilot project on wheat cultivation in several provinces Business 09:56
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund to engage repair services via tender Tenders 09:55
COVID-19: Over 400 new cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:30
12 killed in land dispute in western Guatemala World 08:48
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan to sign strategic partnership declaration - Kyrgyz ambassador Economy 08:00
4 dead, 8 injured after ramp bridge collapses in central China World 07:38
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media Arab World 07:02
Death toll in Philippine province from Typhoon Rai rises to 49: local official World 06:19
Kyrgyz FM meets with heads and representatives of Indian public and private companies Kyrgyzstan 05:27
Erdogan pledges 15 mln Covid vaccine doses for Africa Europe 04:39
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile World 03:44
British Brexit minister resigns Europe 02:59
Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday Europe 02:12
Greek parliament ratifies 2022 state budget Europe 01:22
Dutch government imposes strict lockdown measures ahead of Christmas Europe 00:41
Turkey, Iran trade turnover grows in October 2021 Turkey 00:01
3 terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout in NW Pakistan World 18 December 23:37
UK reports over 90,000 new cases of coronavirus Europe 18 December 23:05
Turkey's 2022 budget approved by Parliament Turkey 18 December 22:27
Azerbaijani president's special representative visits Sugovushan settlement and Talish village (PHOTO) Politics 18 December 21:36
Azerbaijan launches cooperation with Turkish MEXT Technology Center Business 18 December 21:27
Iran shares data on pomegranate harvesting Business 18 December 21:24
Number of Azerbaijani students at Turkish universities disclosed Society 18 December 21:22
Co-op between Turkey and Azerbaijan in space field - at high level, says Turkish Space Agency's CEO (VIDEO) Society 18 December 21:18
Azerbaijani PM views modernization, reconstruction work at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 18 December 21:10
Poland increases import of crude petroleum gas from Kazakhstan Economy 18 December 21:10
Azerbaijan eyes implementing double degree program in space research with Turkey Society 18 December 21:08
London declares 'major incident' to help COVID-hit hospitals Europe 18 December 19:49
Georgian gov’t to maintain and intensify high-level political dialogue and coordination with US, PM says Georgia 18 December 19:23
Kyrgyz Border Service receives Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles Kyrgyzstan 18 December 18:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 18 December 18:00
Iranian giant steel companies boost iron ore concentrate production Business 18 December 17:29
Important decisions made about immediate activity by Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:21
We hope that Armenia will complete their part of the homework - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:19
Understanding of this golden opportunity really must come to Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:17
We hope that relations with Armenia also will be normalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:14
We are transforming Azerbaijan into Eurasia’s transportation hub - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:12
Volume of Azerbaijani gas in Italian consumption is growing and will grow year after year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:09
Oil and gas will play important role for our economy for many decades ahead - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:06
Russia fully respects our policy, our foreign policy, our energy policy, and we are not rivals - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:04
All our energy projects starting from oil pipeline to gas pipeline were completed in very friendly environment in region - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:02
We became already supplier to Europe - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 17:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18 December 16:57
Azerbaijani people were tired of these permanent visits of this Minsk Group “troika" - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:57
In Armenia, human rights and political freedoms are brutally violated - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 582 more COVID-19 cases, 1,370 recoveries Society 18 December 16:52
In Azerbaijan, there is no restrictions of media - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:51
Support whether it’s financial donations or loans to Armenia and to Azerbaijan must be at the same level - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:44
I suggested the European Commission to look at opportunity to finance from funds demining in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:42
Railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:39
We highly value efforts of Commission and President Michel in particular - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 December 16:32
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Italian Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 December 15:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Society 18 December 15:13
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of cooling fans Uzbekistan 18 December 15:12
Turkmenistan to increase land for sowing vegetables Business 18 December 15:12
Georgia to keep investing in Agrocredit Program – PM Georgia 18 December 15:09
Law "on Media" to allow fighting 'pollution' in media - Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate Politics 18 December 15:06
Tourist inflow from Uzbekistan to Georgia almost triples Georgia 18 December 14:56
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 consumer price index increases Economy 18 December 14:53
Azerbaijani FM to take part in OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan Politics 18 December 14:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 18 December 14:49
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 18 December 14:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 18 December 14:45
Azerbaijani labor minister talks impact of new presidential decrees on welfare of citizens Economy 18 December 14:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 18 December 14:43
All news