Iran unveils details of essential products imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has imported 21.8 million tons of essential products worth $13.3 billion, from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021) to December 10, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to the report, a total of 19.1 million tons of essential products worth $10.5 billion were imported to the country during the reporting period under the Iranian official currency rate (where $1=42,000 rials). These products were wheat, corn, barley, various cooking oils, soybeans, medicines and equipment.

Iran has imported 4.7 million tons of wheat worth about $1.6 billion, 6 million tons of corn worth $2.2 billion, 3.3 million tons of various cooking oils worth $3.2 billion and 1.9 million tons of soybeans worth $1 billion.

In addition, the country has imported about 15,200 tons of medicines and medical supplies worth about $1.6 billion within the mentioned period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur