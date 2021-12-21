Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in expanding trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have called for the expansion of their effective trade and economic partnership, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated at the regular 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation held on December 20 and co-chaired by Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Chari Gylydjov and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

The parties expressed the need to strengthen relations, particularly in the energy, transportation, and logistics sectors, as well as in the agriculture, food, and processing industries.

Cooperation in the oil and gas, transportation, and communication sectors is highlighted as a priority area of the parties' bilateral and multilateral interaction.

A final protocol was signed based on the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

Bilateral meetings of the heads and representatives of the two countries' ministries and departments were also held on the IGC platform. The need for additional coordinated measures to deepen trade and economic ties, increase export-import operations, and expand the range and volumes of supplied goods and services was highlighted during the meetings.

Trade between the countries reached $143 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 11.7 percent from the same period in the previous year.