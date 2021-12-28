Kazakhstan reports increase in GDP value over 9M2021

Business 28 December 2021 18:04 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan reports increase in GDP value over 9M2021
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021
Iran's ICT ministry to invest in 5G technology
Iran's ICT ministry to invest in 5G technology
Russian QIWI payment system ready to expand co-op with Azerbaijan
Russian QIWI payment system ready to expand co-op with Azerbaijan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Society 18:52
People vomit and feel nauseous during omicron COVID-19 variant - TABIB Society 18:44
Iranian banks issue big loans in services sector Finance 18:43
Iran increases exports through customs of Kermanshah Province Business 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:39
Iran sees increase in volume of bony fish caught in Caspian Sea Business 18:37
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18:32
Many countries recognize Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 18:30
Azerbaijan confirms 376 more COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries Society 18:15
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President Society 18:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall Finance 18:09
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.2, 2022 Oil&Gas 18:08
Kazakhstan reports increase in GDP value over 9M2021 Business 18:04
Azerbaijan allows third phase of TURKOVAC vaccine trials - acting health minister Society 18:01
Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia Georgia 18:01
Azerbaijan does not discuss issue related to opening of its land borders Society 17:59
Turkmen factory names cotton yarn production data Business 17:56
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 17:52
Israel removes dozens of countries from 'red' Covid list Israel 17:51
Russian herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 61.1% Russia 17:49
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be valid for six months in Azerbaijan Society 17:49
Overview of projects and reforms in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan in 2021 Uzbekistan 17:49
Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise US 17:48
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spread of omicron strain - acting health minister Society 17:47
Azerbaijan discloses peak period in 2020 for detected COVID-19 cases Society 17:46
Status of Southern Gas Corridor projects for 2021 Oil&Gas 17:42
President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17:40
Turkmenistan's president and Speaker of Upper House of Russian Parliament hold phone talks Turkmenistan 17:39
Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain Europe 17:34
UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine Arab World 17:32
Serious decrease in coronavirus infection rate recorded in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 17:31
COVID-19 pandemic still developing - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 17:30
Azerbaijan unveils forecast of its economic growth for 2022 Economy 17:30
Drugs and medicine from COVID-19 cannot substitude the vaccine - acting health minister Society 17:26
New drugs against COVID-19 presented, discussions underway - Azerbaijani Health Ministry Society 17:24
No person infected with omicron strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - acting health minister Society 17:19
Azerbaijan enters list of top-5 countries where people are most hopeful Society 17:13
Wood Mackenzie projects oil demand in Asia to continue recovering in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:13
Iran provides several loans in trade sector Business 17:12
Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia Georgia 17:08
Azerbaijan's trade turnover in free convertible currency up for 11M2021 Economy 17:08
President of Azerbaijan attending informal dinner of CIS heads of states in St.Petersourg Politics 17:07
Passenger car manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro Company up Business 16:49
Construction of gas chemical complex completed in Kazakhstan Business 16:49
Azerbaijan building number of substations in Shusha Oil&Gas 16:39
Share of electric vehicles in global market to double in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Transport 16:37
Georgia’s road transport trade turnover doubles Georgia 16:35
Azerbaijan boosts import of rice over 11M2021 Economy 16:35
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:13
Azerbaijan completes reconstruction of Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway section (VIDEO) Society 16:06
Azerbaijan eyes creating regional cultural centers in Karabakh, East Zangazur economic regions Society 16:06
Kazakhstan reports increase in usage of plastic cards Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan to start filming movie about Karabakh in 2022 Society 16:05
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 15:25
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO) Politics 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 13:33
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in St. Petersburg for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
All news