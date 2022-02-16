Turkmen Agrarian Party nominates presidential candidate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, was nominated for the post of president by a general vote during the 4th extraordinary congress of Turkmenistan's Agrarian Party, Trend reports citing Central Asia News.

Bekmyradov has been holding a high position as the deputy head of the executive authority of Turkmenistan's Mary region since 2017.

Turkmen citizens over the age of 40 who have lived in Turkmenistan for at least 15 years, speak Turkmen and work in state institutions, associations, and other various organizations are eligible to be elected as the country's president.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

He instructed the CEC of Turkmenistan to start the preparations for holding early presidential elections to be scheduled for March 12.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.



Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan.