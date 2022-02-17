CEC registers initiative groups to nominate presidential candidates in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

The Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan has registered six initiative groups of citizens that will be able to nominate candidates for the country’s presidential election, Trend reports citing the CEC press service.

Registration was carried out in accordance with Article #46 of Turkmenistan's Electoral Code, which governs the procedure for nominating candidates for the country's presidency by groups of citizens.

A candidate nominated by initiative groups of citizens must be supported by at least 10,000 signatures of voters. The initiative group must include at least 50 citizens of Turkmenistan.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming early presidential election in Turkmenistan scheduled for March 12.

Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, is another candidate for the post of president.