Azerbaijani Kapital Bank continues conducting transactions with Russian ruble

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Kapital Bank continues conducting the transactions with the Russian ruble, Spokesman for Kapital Bank Parviz Sadraddinov told Trend.

Sadraddinov added that there are no restrictions on transactions with the Russian ruble.

“Presently, the currency position of Kapital Bank includes the transactions in Russian rubles,” the spokesman said.

The volatility of the national currency has sharply increased in Russia recently. The US dollar has risen in price from about 80 rubles ($0.74) to 140-190 rubles ($1.30-1.76) in some banks.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate from February 28, 2022 to 20 percent per annum.

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev