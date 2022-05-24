Iran to establish trade office in Oman - President Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran, May 24. An Iranian trade office will be established in Oman soon, Iran`s President Ebrahim Raisi announced after his visit to Muscat, Trend reports citing Fars.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was on a one-day visit to meet the Omani sultan and senior officials to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation.

Upon his arrival in Tehran, the President said it was decided to pave the way for boosting bilateral economic trades.

Raisi emphasized that the establishment of an Iran Trade Office in Oman was approved during the visit.

During the visit, the two countries signed 12 memoranda of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the political, transport, diplomatic, commercial, economic, scientific, environmental, and sports fields.