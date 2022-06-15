Iran, Turkmenistan sign numerous co-op documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran and Turkmenistan have signed 9 cooperation documents and a joint declaration, Trend reports citing the Iranian President’s official website.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended the signing ceremony.

The documents were signed by officials of the two countries in trade, economic, scientific, cultural and other fields.

On June 14, 2022, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a two-day visit to Iran at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart, accompanied by a high-level economic and political delegation.