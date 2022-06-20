Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum was held on June 20, 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During the Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum, we considered opportunities to increase trade turnover, promote mutual investment and expand business contacts. We invited Uzbek businessmen to take advantage of the favorable business environment of our country," Jabbarov wrote.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), Azerbaijan's trade with Uzbekistan exceeded $64.78 million from January through May 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $39.9 million (an increase of 62.26 percent).