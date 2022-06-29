Azerbaijan's Azersun Holding to expand activities in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan's Azersun Holding is to expand its activities in Georgia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Azersun Holding Savas Uzan said at the Azerbaijan-Georgia business forum on June 29, Trend reports.

According to him, the company has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1991, while in Georgia since 1993.

"In Georgia, the company is engaged in both commercial and industrial activities. We plan to operate in logistics in the coming years, having already created the relevant infrastructure in this regard," Uzan said.

He stressed that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"During this period, the countries have implemented large investment and logistics projects, and Azersun Holding is doing its best to be a part of this process," the CEO added.