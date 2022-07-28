Kyrgyzstan, US developing new co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Kyrgyzstan and the US are developing a new cooperation agreement, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev said at a press conference, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

"We are negotiating with the United States and only a few details remain. We are interested in signing this agreement. The procedures are being coordinated, and work is underway," minister said.

Kyrgyzstan and the United States signed an agreement on cooperation in 1993. It meant facilitating the provision of assistance to Kyrgyzstan by the US authorities.

Kyrgyz government denounced the agreement in 2015 after the US Department of State has decided to award 2014 Human Rights Defender Award to Kyrgyz activist Azimjan Askarov (human rights defender in Kyrgyzstan and founder of the human rights organization Vozdukh - Air).