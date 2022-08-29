Iran, Russia exchange initial draft of comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty - President Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran, August 29. The initial draft of a 20-year cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia has been exchanged between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took part in his first press briefing with Iranian and foreign media since taking office.

"Iran would finalize a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia in the near future. Iran pursues interaction with Russia within the framework of strategic relations, in various fields of economic, commercial, space, and energy," Raisi noted.

Raisi went on to say that part of Russia's investment in the development of the Iran energy sector has been implemented.