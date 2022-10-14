Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Maintaining long-term trade, economic relations amidst current realities of great importance – Kazakh president

Business Materials 14 October 2022 15:06 (UTC +04:00)
Maintaining long-term trade, economic relations amidst current realities of great importance – Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Maintaining long-term trade and economic relations amidst current realities is of great importance, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Central Asia-Russia summit, Trend reports.

According to him, measures of small and medium-sized business support, launching joint projects on energy, industry, transport, logistics, and agriculture, are of particular necessity as well.

“Meantime, it's necessary to remove trade barriers and prevent protectionist measures. The countries should intensify efforts to develop intra-regional trade, as well as focus on improving the trade structure and expanding its range,” Tokayev added.

