IRICA sees decline in Iran’s monthly non-oil exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran's non-oil exports decreased by 21 percent in value and 37 percent in volume for the 7th month of the current Iranian year (September 23 through October 22, 2022), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

In total, Iran exported 9.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $4.15 billion within the mentioned month.

"In the 7th month, Iran exported non-oil products worth $1.34 billion to China (an increase of 20 percent), worth $647 million to Iraq (a decrease of 61 percent), worth $455 million to Türkiye (a decrease of 58 percent), worth $364 million to the UAE (an increase of 5 percent) and $194 million to India (no increase/decrease)," the report said.

Iran's total foreign trade turnover for the 7th month amounted to 13 million tons worth $9.85 billion. The trade turnover decreased by 34 percent in value compared to the same month last Iranian year.

