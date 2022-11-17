Azerbaijan's GDP increases in real term - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan's GDP increased by 5.2 percent in real terms from January through October 2022, and the value added in the non-oil and gas sector - by 9.7 percent, Trend reports citing the Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev.

This increase is caused by ongoing integrated measures in Azerbaijan.

"The new stage of Azerbaijan's strategic development includes goals such as the strengthening of the innovative orientation and financial sustainability of the national economy, the activation of drivers of sustainable economic growth, and the rapid reintegration of liberated territories. Entrepreneurs also expect the achievement of objectives," he said.

"In accordance with this, the increase of economic activity among youth, their involvement in entrepreneurship, start-up support, and the realization of innovative programs are widely supported in Azerbaijan. As a result, we see an increase in the number of young entrepreneurs," he added.

Elnur Aliyev also stated that strategic foreign exchange reserves totaled $56.4 billion, foreign trade turnover totaled $46 billion, and capital surplus exceeded $23 billion.