Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to hold first meeting of Joint Business Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Business Council will be held in the coming months, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The publication says that the process of establishing the Council between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is still going on.

"As co-chairs, Ahmed Dakheel and I discussed the upcoming agenda, membership, events, and joint initiatives within the Council," Mammadov said.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The two countries successfully cooperate in various economic sectors and have fruitful cooperation at international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+.

On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, which will be built by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was held. The plant is expected to save around 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and reduce carbon emissions by over 400,000 tons per year upon completion.