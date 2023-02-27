Azerbaijani small businesses to sell products in more retail chains, thanks to state support (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. An agreement has been reached on expanding the possibility of selling products manufactured by micro and small businesses in Azerbaijani retail chains, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, for this purpose permanent outlets have been established in three malls, belonging to the Bravo supermarket chain.

Currently, these outlets sell tea, cold-pressed oils, water and soft drinks, flour, spices, honey, coffee, vinegar, dried fruits, canned food and other products manufactured by micro and small businesses.

SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov got acquainted with the trading platform created for the sale of products of micro and small entrepreneurs in the Bravo hypermarket.

Since January 2022, 96 applications have come from micro and small entrepreneurs wishing to benefit from the agency's support. Currently, as part of this support mechanism, seven permanent outlets have been created in various retail chains, where the products of more than 25 micro and small entrepreneurs are sold.

In accordance with the requests received by the SMBDA, work continues on the placement of products of business entities in large retail chains.

Within the framework of the agency’s support, the term for placing products in the trading zone is three months.

Given the number of applicants and interest in the product, the term for placing goods on the trading floor can be extended for another three months. A significant part of the rent for retail premises provided for use by micro and small business entities is covered by the state.