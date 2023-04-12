Majority of money transfers from Azerbaijan carried out via salary cards - foreign consultant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The majority of money transfers are carried out via salary cards in Azerbaijan, consultant of the international organization for migration Anna Prokhorova said during the "Strengthening the social and economic effect of remittances in Azerbaijan" event in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, this fact indicates that the majority of money transfers from card to card are carried out by officially employed citizens.

"Additionally, our researches show that most remittances from abroad to Azerbaijan come from Azerbaijani citizens. In terms of foreigners, they almost never use cash in Azerbaijan. They do not use cash for receiving and transferring funds from abroad either," Prokhorova said.

The volume of money transfers of individuals to Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $3.6 billion, which is 3.2 times more than in 2021.

In 2022, the most money transfers were made from Russia and amounted to $2.9 billion (an increase of 4.8 times), which is 82 percent of all transfers of individuals.

Meanwhile, the TOP-5 countries from which money transfers of individuals were made to Azerbaijan also include transfers from the US amounting to $155 million (an increase of 2.1 times), Türkiye reaching $122 million (an increase of 13.3 percent), Germany amounting to $53.5 million (an increase of two times) and the UK reaching $33.9 million (an increase of by 4.9 percent).