Development of human capital must be coordinated - Azerbaijan State Employment Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The present global trends and globalization are measured by the development of human capital, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Jamaladdin Guliyev said during the Global HR Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, after gaining independence, Azerbaijan took practical steps to develop human capital.

"The oil revenue management strategy was adopted in the first years of our independence in order to develop human resources,” he said. “In the coming 4th and 5th industrial revolutions, it’s necessary to coordinate the development of human capital and labor market participants. This will determine the further development of the country.”

Previously global trends and globalization were measured by the size of GDP, the official added.

The summit is being held by Azerbaijan HR Institute with the participation of over 700 attendees (the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and others from 50 countries).