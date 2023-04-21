Iran’s imports from Azerbaijan down - IRICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Iran's imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 20.2 percent in value and 16.8 percent in volume, over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), compared to the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022), Trend reports via the statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

"Overall, Iran imported about 19,000 tons of goods worth approximately $34 million from Azerbaijan in the last Iranian year," the statistics said.

Whereas, Iran’s imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 22,800 tons worth about $42.6 million in the preceding year.

Last year, Iran mainly imported various equipment, compressed soybeans, various kinds of profile and so on from Azerbaijan.

In total, Iran imported a total of 37.1 million tons of goods worth approximately $59.7 billion for the last Iranian year, which is an increase of 13 percent in volume, while a decrease of 10 percent in volume compared to the preceding year.

