Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink Protocol on amendments to Preferential Trade Agreement (PHOTO)

Business Materials 29 April 2023 22:29 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed the Protocol on amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We signed the Protocol “On amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye”. The implementation of the document will give a further impetus for increasing the trade turnover with the brotherly country," the minister noted.

