Azerbaijan to increase scale of equipping irrigation systems with modern management hardware - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. As many as 5 percent of the irrigation systems used in Azerbaijan are equipped with modern management hardware, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said during the panel discussion within the framework of the 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFood Azerbaijan 2023" Exhibition and the 16th Azerbaijan International Agricultural "Caspian Agro" Exhibition, Trend reports.

"One of our main goals is to increase the scale of equipping irrigation systems with modern management hardware," he said.

Speaking about the negative impact of global warming on agriculture, Mammadov added that from this point of view, proper management of water resources is very important.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products, the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry, and the 14th International Exhibition of the Hotel and Restaurant Business are taking place from May 17 through May 19.