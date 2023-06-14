Alat eco-park in Azerbaijan to become example of energy-efficient use of solar energy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan's Alat eco-park will become not only a place of recreation and entertainment, but also an example of energy-efficient use of solar energy, Head of the Executive Power of the Garadagh district Suleyman Mikayilov said during the opening ceremony of the park, Trend reports.

"One of the most impressive features of the new park are the lanterns that are powered by the sun. This not only reduces energy consumption and harmful emissions, but also creates a unique atmosphere, filling the park with pleasant light," Mikayilov said.

"In order to promote a healthy lifestyle, basketball and football grounds have been built in the eco-park, which are ready to receive everyone who wants to improve their sports skills or spend time in active games with friends. These platforms will be available to both children and adults," he said.