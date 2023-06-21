CBA may pause tightening monetary policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will make decisions on monetary policy also taking into account internal and external inflation risks, the degree of deviation of actual and expected inflation from the target, Trend reports via the CBA.

"The Central Bank will continue its in-depth analysis of inflationary factors in the future, adequately using all the tools at its disposal to return inflation to its targets through monetary conditions," the CBA said.

“In case of continued weakening of inflationary pressure, the possibility of taking a pause in tightening monetary policy at least until September of this year will be considered, and at subsequent stages - easing," the CBA added.

The CBA decided to leave the interest rates unchanged at 9 percent on June 21.

The upper and lower limits of the percentage corridor also remained unchanged at 10 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.