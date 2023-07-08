Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan - volume rises, value drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Iran exported more than 190,000 tons of non-oil products worth over $117 million to Azerbaijan, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), Trend reports.

As indicated in the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan for the reporting period decreased by 27.3 percent in value, while increasing by 4.4 percent in volume compared to the period in the last year.

So, Iran exported 182,000 tons of non-oil products worth $161 million to Azerbaijan in the same period last Iranian year.

Within 3 months, Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, petrochemical and chemical products to Azerbaijan.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran's non-oil exports to Azerbaijan stood at 64,600 tons worth $46.5 million.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

