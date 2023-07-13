Iran observes growth in value of imports from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Iran imported a total of 9,690 tons of goods worth over $9.98 million from Turkmenistan, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), Trend reports.

As indicated in the data of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the imports increased by 23.4 percent in value, while decreasing by 40.1 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

So, Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan stood at 16,200 tons worth $8.09 million in the same period of the last year.

During 3 months, Iran mainly imported petroleum coke, cotton, fabric, etc. from Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd month of the current Iranian alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran imported about 2,950 tons of goods worth $3.22 million from Turkmenistan.

Overall, Iran imported 9.6 million tons of non-oil products worth $14 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is an increase of 5.79 percent in value and 1 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur