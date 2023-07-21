Türkiye to host summit on economic prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The summit entitled "The Economic Agenda of Türkiye and Istanbul" will be held in the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The meeting will be attended by businessmen, including from the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Türkiye, the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, the International Association of Investors of Türkiye, the Turkish Association of Industrialists and Businessmen, the Confederation of Merchants and Artisans of Türkiye, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Chambers, as well as representatives of NGOs, chairmen and members of associations.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will listen to the proposals of business representatives.

Consultations will be held with representatives of the business world and non-governmental organizations on thematic issues that will contribute to increasing exports and international direct investment in the country in accordance with the goals of the "Turkish Century".