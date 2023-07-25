Value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan via Lotfabad customs doubles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan through the Lotfabad customs in Razavi Khorasan Province (north-eastern Iran), increased by 103 percent in value and 64 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year, head of the Lotfabad Customs Office, Ghorban Karimi said, Trend reports.

The official noted that nearly 108,000 tons of non-oil products worth $77.5 million were exported to Turkmenistan through Lotfabad customs in 3 months.

Karimi added that construction materials, fruits and vegetables, foodstuffs, etc. were the main exported products via the mentioned customs for the reporting period.

Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province has a 532 km long border with Turkmenistan. The Lotfabad border is located 90 km south of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Overall, Iran exported 313,000 tons of non-oil products worth more than $106 million to Turkmenistan for 3 months, which is an increase of 11.3 percent in value, while a decrease of 5.89 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

Meanwhile, Iran exported a total of 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

